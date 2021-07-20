ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Norway's Telenor raises annual outlook as Asian markets expand

  • Telenor said negative currency effects, however, offset an underlying improvement by decreasing its EBITDA by 1.6 billion crowns
Reuters 20 Jul 2021

STOCKHOLM/OSLO: Telenor raised its full-year revenue outlook on Tuesday, despite the Norwegian telecoms operator posting a weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings on the negative impact of currency effects.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for April-June slumped to 12.35 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.38 billion), from 13.18 billion crowns a year earlier. Analysts in a company-compiled poll, on average, had expected 12.7 billion crowns.

"Telenor returned to growth in the second quarter. The growth was driven by strong performance in the Nordics, combined with a growing subscriber base and increased data consumption in the Asian markets," Chief Executive Signe Brekke said in a statement.

Telenor said negative currency effects, however, offset an underlying improvement by decreasing its EBITDA by 1.6 billion crowns.

Telenor in 2020

The company, which plans to sell its Myanmar telecom assets, now expects organic subscription and traffic revenue growth of 0-1% and organic EBITDA growth of 0-2%, up from a previous forecast of maintaining the 2020 level.

Telenor kept its forecast for the capex-to-sales ratio unchanged at 15-16%.

Telenor, which serves 170 million cutomers in nine countries across Europe and Asia, wrote off the value of its Myanmar operations earlier this year following a military coup, and the business is now excluded from its reporting.

Citing difficulties of operating under the military junta, Telenor in July agreed to sell its business in the Southeast Asian nation to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for $105 million.

Separately, the Oslo-listed firm agreed to merge its Malaysian mobile operations with local rival Axiata, forming a new market leader.

Telenor EBITDA

Norway's Telenor raises annual outlook as Asian markets expand

Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president gives Eid speech

Investigation shows no abduction took place: police

Bureaucracy wants a toothless NAB?

Covid-19 surge drives down shares, bond yields; oil plunges

Govt decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate

PSM chairman levels allegations against PC

PSM revival: Transfer of land, core assets to subsidiary discussed

Rahul Gandhi among Israeli-made software targets

60,000 perform Hajj: Masked pilgrims pray for Covid-free world

Journalists ensnared in scandal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters