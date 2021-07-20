Hong Kong shares begin with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday morning in negative territory following another hefty fall on Wall Street sparked by increasing fears about the fast spread of the Delta virus variant that is causing some governments to reimpose containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.34 percent, or 93.95 points, to 27,395.83.

Hong Kong stocks hit 6-month low as techs slump on regulatory worries; China down

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.68 percent, or 24.05 points, to 3,515.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.80 percent, or 19.63 points, to 2,432.69.