ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dasu incident victims: COAS extends condolences to Chinese families

APP 20 Jul 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday extended heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of China, particularly the bereaved families of Dasu incident victims.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) here, said an ISPR news release.

In wake of the recent Dasu bus incident involving Chinese citizens, the COAS expressed sincere condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of China.

The COAS said Pakistan Army greatly valued its brotherly relations with our time-tested friend and also assured full support and cooperation and security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

The COAS said, "... while we work for peace, we need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging our resolve particularly those threatening China-Pakistan strategic cooperation.

Both agreed on need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Nong Rong Dasu incident victims

Dasu incident victims: COAS extends condolences to Chinese families

Capital market reforms: Tarin directs formation of panel for CMAC ToRs

Forex rules related to imports amended

Taliban offensive: World community for 'urgent end'

Erdogan says Taliban should end 'occupation'

PM tells Khalilzad: Pakistan closely engaged with US

Govt mulling approaching FATF against India

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Siddiqui hired as CEO PRFTC

34 killed in bus-truck collision in DGK

E-depositing of SST: SRB extends last date

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.