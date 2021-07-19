ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Newage Cables achieves the first and only LPCB fire certification

Sponsored Content 19 Jul 2021
Qatar Rail, Doha, Electrified by Newage LSZH Cables
Qatar Rail, Doha, Electrified by Newage LSZH Cables

Newage Cables became the first and still the only company in Pakistan to attain LPCB, the 'Rolls Royce of fire certification’.

The Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) has been working with the industry and insurers globally for more than 100 years to set the standards needed to ensure that fire and security products and services perform effectively. This UK-based company issues certificates for fire-resistant cables after very strict and comprehensive testing and audit process.

The LPCB accreditation has helped Newage increase its export sales and the company is proud to have supplied their fire-resistant cables to various projects in the Gulf like the Qatar rail project. Amer Azam, director Newage Cables, stresses the need to educate the market on LSZH cables and why they should be given priority. Low smoke zero halogen cable refers to the sheathing material in the cable and insulation in wires. These LSZH cables are made of thermoplastic or thermosetting compound which emits limited smoke and no halogen as compared to normal cables.

Furthermore, it does not produce poisonous gases when exposed to fire..

In the event of a fire in a building, electric cables can emit toxic and poisonous gases such as halogen which causes the occupants to lose consciousness and die even before the fire touches the body.

The King's Cross station fire in London in 1987, in which more than 30 people were killed and 100 injured, received worldwide attention. The follow-up investigation revealed that the burning of large amounts of electrical cable produced dense black smoke and toxic gases, making it extremely difficult for people to escape. This is cited as the impetus for the development of cables with better and safer performance in a fire.

Moreover, according to the fire statistics department of the USA, the major cause of death in a fire is not the fire itself but the poisonous gases and smoke, therefore in such a situation low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) cables are desirable because it reduces the amount of smoke and gases generated which significantly improves the chances of safe escape for the inhabitants. Also, it makes fire-fighting operations easier as the firefighters can easily identify and reach the source of the fire.

LSZH cables are popular in places where people live close to cable assemblies and cannot get sufficient ventilation during the fire. These cables find vast applications in skyscrapers, malls, large commercial spaces, railroad, maritime, aerospace, and military installations.

Another important point to consider is that today an average time to reach a fatal condition in the event of a fire is over three minutes, which used to be fifteen minutes decades ago. This change has come over because of the increased use of plastic at home.

Newage Cables was the first company to introduce these cables in Pakistan and electrified the Allama Iqbal International Airport 20 years ago. Some other recent projects include the new Islamabad International Airport, Army Welfare Trust Tower (AWT) and Arfa Karim Tower, Tricon Tower, Allied Bank Head Office, Dolmen Mall Karachi. The company is working vigorously to educate the market, raise awareness, and engaging consultants on this subject to improve the safety levels in buildings.

Newage was again the first company in Pakistan to achieve BS 6387 Category C,W,Z within the range of LSZH cables, which means our fire resistant cables continue to operate under fireconditions up to three hours with a temperature of 950 degrees. Newage not only manufactures quality but exceptionally safe cables too, keeping the end consumer’s safety as the cornerstone of its production concept.

