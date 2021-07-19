Gold prices increase by Rs200 to Rs109,900

ISLAMABAD: The prices of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs200 on Monday and was traded at Rs109,900 against its sale at Rs109,700 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs172 and was traded at Rs94,222 against its sale at Rs94,050 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs86,370 from Rs86,213.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1,460 and Rs1,251.71, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was traded at $1,804 against its sale at $1,813.