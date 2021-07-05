ANL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.9%)
ASC 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
AVN 93.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.07%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.71%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
KAPCO 46.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.03%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
PAEL 35.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.67 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.8%)
TRG 164.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.43%)
UNITY 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.21%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-0.15%)
BR30 27,011 Decreased By ▼ -115.61 (-0.43%)
KSE100 47,649 Decreased By ▼ -37.06 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,080 Decreased By ▼ -20.65 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Spot gold may rise to $1,813

  • Support is at $1,774, a break below which may cause a fall into $1,749-$1,761 range
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,789 per ounce and rise to $1,813,as suggested by its wave pattern and retracement analysis.

The metal has briefly pierced above this resistance. It is expected to overcome this barrier and rise towards $1,813, as a five-wave cycle from $1,902.70 has completed at $1,749.20. This cycle is a part of a correction from $1,916.40.

The corrective wave structure of the fall from $1,916.40 suggests a steady uptrend, which may have resumed at $1,749.20.

Support is at $1,774, a break below which may cause a fall into $1,749-$1,761 range.

On the daily chart, the contract stabilized around support at $1,771. It may rise towards $1,829.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

