ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.32%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
FCCL 22.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
FFL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.36%)
FNEL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
GGGL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
JSCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MDTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 168.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PIBTL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TRG 168.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.78%)
UNITY 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
WTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.74%)
BR100 5,228 Increased By ▲ 10.27 (0.2%)
BR30 26,961 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,757 Decreased By ▼ -76.97 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -48.97 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Australia shares slump nearly 1.5% as lockdowns dampen recovery bets

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.1% at 7,273.8 points, as of 0025 GMT, its lowest in a week
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

Australia shares fell 1.3% on Monday as COVID-19 cases in Sydney and the state of Victoria sparked worries of lockdown extension, while software firm Altium sank on reports that US peer Autodesk would abandon its $3.9 billion takeover bid.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.1% at 7,273.8 points, as of 0025 GMT, its lowest in a week.

It slipped as much as 1.3% to 7,253.20 earlier in the day.

Australian shares close at 2-week high on IT, health stocks boost

Sydney on Saturday ordered a shutdown of building sites, non-essential retail, among others, as new COVID-19 cases kept rising despite the city being three weeks into a lockdown, sparking worries of a hit to economic recovery.

"The shutdown of Greater Sydney construction is an added drag of at least another A$1 billion ($740.20 million) over two weeks," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

"Even assuming some recovery later in the third quarter, GDP could be about 1.5% weaker in the quarter and would likely mean a negative third quarter (GDP)."

The top percentage losers on the benchmark were software-maker Altium, down 9.3%, followed by gold miner Evolution Mining and automotive retailer Eagers Automotive down 5.1% and 3.8%, respectively.

Altium's shares were paused less than 20 minutes of the market open after they fell as much as 14% to A$31.47 on reports that Autocad software maker Autodesk was walking away from its buyout proposal.

Miners were the biggest drags in the index, losing as much as 2.5%, with Sandfire Resources falling the most at 5.29%.

Heavyweight financials were down as much as 1.9%, with the "Big Four" banks trading in red. Energy stocks fell 1.57%, led by Worley, down 2.45%, and Oil Search losing 2.2%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.31% to 12,634.6.

Top percentage losers on the benchmark were Fletcher Building, down 2.9%, followed by Kathmandu Holdings losing 2.7%, and Chorus down 2.1%.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.3%.

