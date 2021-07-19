Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Sunday, visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi to inquire after the health of Chinese nationals injured in Dasu bus incident.

Both the dignitaries wished speedy recovery and health to the injured, according to an official statement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi noted with satisfaction the medical care being extended to the injured and assured them of all out support, the statement said. Ambassador Rong reaffirmed the commitment that Pakistan and China will continue to cooperate closely and “face any challenge together,” it added. Earlier on arrival, Major General Muhammad Aleem, Commandant CMH, briefed the visiting officials about medical care being provided to the injured. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the Chinese company has restored the employment contract of Pakistani personnel working on Dasu Hydropower Project.

In a statement, he said China Gezhouba Group Corporation, through its latest notification, has declared its earlier notice, about contract termination of employment of Pakistani personnel working on Dasu Hydropower Project as null and void. The spokesperson said that both Pakistan and China remain committed to timely completion of Dasu Hydropower and other projects being undertaken with China’s cooperation.

In another related development, a 15-member Chinese delegation visited Dasu earlier on Saturday, in connection with the investigation of the tragic incident where it was briefed by the Pakistani side.

In a statement, Chaudhri, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, said the Chinese team expressed appreciation over the efforts made by the Pakistan side.

He said the delegation visited Dasu and was briefed at the incident site by the Pakistani investigators. The delegation also examined the site along with the Pakistani counterparts. The delegation comprises of the representatives from the China’s Foreign Affairs and Commerce ministries as well as criminal investigation and technical experts. On Friday, the delegation held a meeting with all relevant stakeholders at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The Pakistani side was led in the meeting by Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and the Chinese side by the ambassador of China to Pakistan. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged “deepest condolences on the loss of precious lives and the Chinese side was briefed regarding the progress in the ongoing investigation indicating possibility of sabotage and about the care being provided to the injured.”

After the meeting, the Chinese delegation also visited injured Chinese nationals at CMH Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021