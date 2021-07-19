ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Two cops gunned down in Peshawar quarantine centre

INP 19 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were on Sunday shot dead after a man opened fire at a quarantine centre in Peshawar, capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Although no details have so far emerged as to what led to the firing incident at the quarantine centre in Peshawar, however, the police announced that they have arrested the suspect.

He is identified as Abbas, they said adding that a probe has been launched to ascertain the motive behind the incident. The slain cops have been identified as sub-inspector Gul Rehman and Havildar Imran. Firing incidents have been reported in Peshawar previously and on June 28, at least five people were killed during an incident of firing in a jirga in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, the jirga was held to settle a land dispute between two parties when armed men targeted it. Local tribal leaders among others were injured in the firing. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The bodies were also shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. The culprits managed to flee the crime scene, a police official said, adding that a search operation has been launched to arrest them.

