Resolution of issues: Peshawar traders vow to make joint efforts

PESHAWAR: Traders Alliance Federation Peshawar and Markezi Tanzeem e Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have agreed to work together and vowed to make joint efforts for resolution of business community issues.

President Markezi Tanzeem e Tajran KP Malik Mehr Elahi met Traders Alliance Federation Cantt President Ghulam Bilal Javed, Baba-e-Tajran Ameen Hussain Babar, Vice Chairman Ghulam Hussain Chand Babar, Patron-in Chief Fakhr Aalam Road Haji Ehsan, Patron Fakhre Aalam Road Nisar Babar, Car Dealers Association President Bakht Mir Jan Durrani General Secretary Maaz ullah Khan & Executive Member Traders Alliance Munir Butt in the office of Traders Alliance and discussed the current situation, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

Information Secretary Shehzad Ahmed Siddiqui, Gulshan Bazar President Fazal Mola, President Khanum Market Humayun Israr were also present on the occasion.

The unification of the leadership of the Markezi Tanzeem e Tajran KP and Traders Alliance Cantt on an unconditional basis to solve the problems of the business community of Peshawar and consulting on how to make it more robust and integrated, which is a welcome step for the business community in Peshawar.

Ghulam Bilal Javed finally thanked Malik Mehr Elahi and said that his services to the business community are not hidden from anyone, by working with you we will have the opportunity to learn and now the Traders Alliance has become stronger because not only Cantt but the problems of Peshawar City will also be solved at every level. We have three Association Offices in Peshawar Cantt which are now open for Malik Mehr Elahi at all times, he said.

