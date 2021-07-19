ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Resolution of issues: Peshawar traders vow to make joint efforts

Recorder Report 19 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: Traders Alliance Federation Peshawar and Markezi Tanzeem e Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have agreed to work together and vowed to make joint efforts for resolution of business community issues.

President Markezi Tanzeem e Tajran KP Malik Mehr Elahi met Traders Alliance Federation Cantt President Ghulam Bilal Javed, Baba-e-Tajran Ameen Hussain Babar, Vice Chairman Ghulam Hussain Chand Babar, Patron-in Chief Fakhr Aalam Road Haji Ehsan, Patron Fakhre Aalam Road Nisar Babar, Car Dealers Association President Bakht Mir Jan Durrani General Secretary Maaz ullah Khan & Executive Member Traders Alliance Munir Butt in the office of Traders Alliance and discussed the current situation, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

Information Secretary Shehzad Ahmed Siddiqui, Gulshan Bazar President Fazal Mola, President Khanum Market Humayun Israr were also present on the occasion.

The unification of the leadership of the Markezi Tanzeem e Tajran KP and Traders Alliance Cantt on an unconditional basis to solve the problems of the business community of Peshawar and consulting on how to make it more robust and integrated, which is a welcome step for the business community in Peshawar.

Ghulam Bilal Javed finally thanked Malik Mehr Elahi and said that his services to the business community are not hidden from anyone, by working with you we will have the opportunity to learn and now the Traders Alliance has become stronger because not only Cantt but the problems of Peshawar City will also be solved at every level. We have three Association Offices in Peshawar Cantt which are now open for Malik Mehr Elahi at all times, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

business community Traders Alliance Federation Peshawar traders Markezi Tanzeem e Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Resolution of issues: Peshawar traders vow to make joint efforts

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Centre not yet finalised revised CDMP

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.