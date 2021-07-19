Six killed in Kohat coach-truck collision

KOHAT: At least six people including women were killed and 12 others injured in collision between passenger coach and a truck here on Sunday. Police said that an over speeding passenger coach and a truck collided near Lachi area of Kohat district. Four women among six people were killed on the spot in the accident while 12 others were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where according to hospital sources condition of some more wounded people was critical and it was feared that death toll could rise further.