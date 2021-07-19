Alkhidmat appeals for hides’ donations

KARACHI: Alkhidmat, one of the country’s largest welfare organizations, has appealed to the nation for donations of hides from their sacrificial animals during the Eidul Azha. Alkhidmat, which is the Jamaat-e-Islami charity wing, spends Rs8.2 billion on the welfare work across the country, annually.

An annual report, which Chief Executive of Alkhidmat, Naveed Ali Baig opened at a news conference at Idara Noor-Haq, the other day, said that some 24 million individuals also benefited from its charity facilities. At the news conference, Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter, Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman urged Karachi’s youth to volunteer them for Alkhidmat to serve the metropolis.

“The JI and Alkhidmat will provide platform to the aspiring volunteers without any discrimination of their cast, creed and color,” he assured. He appealed to the public to donate hides of their sacrificial animals to Alkhidmat to serve the needy people with honesty and dignity.

“Volunteers of Alkhidmat and the JI offer their services for the city on all the three days of Eidul Azha,” he said that “the residents of Karachi should come forward to keep the city clean during Eid days”.

Highlighting services and operations of Alkhidmat, he said that “Alkhidmat is the largest nongovernmental organization operating in the country”.

He said that the Corona pandemic dominated everything during the year 2020. The welfare organization played a splendid role during the epidemic. Not only ration and cooked food were distributed among tens of thousands of affected people, Alkhidmat also provided personal protection equipment against COVID among front line fighters, including doctors and nurses in both public and private sectors hospital and clinics.

Similarly, he said, the foundation disinfected a large number of health centers, mosques, churches, temples, police stations and government offices. Pulse Oximeters and oxygen cylinders were also provided on massive scale to the affected and needy people by the welfare organization, he said.

Engr Naeem said that over all Alkhidmat operates in seven major heads in the welfare sector. He elaborated that the organization was running a network of hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres across the country under the health sector.

Talking about the orphan care sector, he said that it is an important project of the organization under which it was taking care of 14,843 orphans, including 1,150 orphans in Karachi.

