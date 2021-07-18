Hot, humid weather likely today

KARACHI: Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country on Sunday (today), the Met Office said on Saturday.

However, it said, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, upper Punjab, upper and central Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, lower Sindh, lower Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan over the period.

Over the past 24 hours: Weather remained hot and humid in the most parts of the country.

Sibbi and Chillas scorched with 45 degrees Celsius, Jacobabad 44, Larkana, Multan, Northport Thal and Bahawalnagar 42, each.

Rain-thundershower fell in upper Sindh and coastal areas of Balochistan. Maximum of the rainfall was recorded in Padidan 27 mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 6 mm and Gwadar 4 mm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021