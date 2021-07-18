ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
President Dr Arif Alvi makes TikTok debut

NNI 18 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has created an account on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, TikTok, 'to spread the message of positivity and motivation for the youth of Pakistan. The spokesperson of the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said in a statement on Twitter, "The President of Pakistan is now on TikTok!'

It read, "To spread the message of positivity & motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users."

Surprisingly, the president's decision to create a TikTok profile came forth after a recent ban imposed on the video-sharing app by the Sindh High Court (SHC) however the app was restored in Pakistan after the administration addressed the complaints.

It may be noted here that Dr Arif Alvi has his separate profile on the micro-blogging website Twitter, whereas, the President of Pakistan has accounts on other platforms including Twitter, Instagram and an official page on Facebook.

