UK reports another 6-month high in daily COVID cases

Reuters Updated 17 Jul 2021

LONDON: Britain on Saturday reported 54,674 new COVID-19 cases, a rise on the 51,870 new cases reported on the previous day to post a fresh highest daily total in six months.

The daily totals for each of the last four days have been the highest since Jan. 15 when 55,761 cases were recorded.

UK health minister Javid tests positive for COVID-19

Britain reported 41 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, down from the 49 recorded on Friday.

coronavirus tests UK health minister COVID19 cases Britain coronavirus variant

