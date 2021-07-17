PM orders inquiry into kidnapping of Afghan ambassador's daughter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the kidnapping and torture of the daughter of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan, the interior ministry said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to utilize all resources to apprehend the persons involved in the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghan Ambassador in Islamabad," the interior minister's office said.

The statement further added that the PM asked law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter on top priority and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours.

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped and mistreated by unknown assailants, the Afghan government said on Saturday.

Silsila Alikhil was on her way home when she was seized for several hours and "severely tortured", the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving more details of Friday's abduction in Islamabad.

"After being released from the kidnappers' captivity, Ms. Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital," it said, calling for an investigation and protection for Afghan diplomats.

In response, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the security of the Afghanistan ambassador and his family has been beefed up.

"As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, the daughter of the Ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle," said the ministry in a statement issued on Saturday.

"Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter."

The statement added that the security of the ambassador and his family has been beefed up, while law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice.

"It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated," added the statement.

With additional input from Reuters