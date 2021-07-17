ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ministry asked to hire EOBI chairman on market-based package

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resources Development to ...
Mushtaq Ghumman 17 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resources Development to hire Chairman of Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) from the private sector and offer a market-based package, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

On July 6, 2021, the Overseas Pakistani & Human Resources Development Division apprised the Cabinet that the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) was an autonomous body working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development and was established under the EOB Act, 1976. The EOBI Scheme provided old-age pension, invalidity (sickness) and survivors' pension & old-age grant to the insured persons. As per Section 6 of EOB Act, 1976, the management and administration of the institution and its fund were entrusted to the Board of Trustees (BoT), which with assistance of the Chairman managed the affairs of the institution.

In the backdrop of the Federal Cabinet's approval to the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of Chairman EOBI, the advertisement was published in the leading newspapers of the country.

A total of 13 applications were received and six were short-listed. The Prime Minister nominated Dr Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms & Austerity, as Chairman of the Selection Board for conducting interviews for the post of Chairman EOBI.

Accordingly, the short-listed candidates were interviewed on May 3, 2021. The panel of three candidates recommended in order of merit, to the post of Chairman EOBI were: (i) Azhar Hameed S/o Hameed Khan (first); (ii) Brig Zahid Nawaz Mann, SI(M), (Retd) S/o Muhammad Nawaz Mann (second); and (iii) Omer Saeed Malik S/o Muhammad Saeed Malik (third).

On the recommendations of the Selection Board, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development recommended Azhar Hameed as Chairman EOBI for a term of two years.

During a discussion, the members observed that EOBI is an important organization with huge assets and none of the members possessed requisite credentials to head such an organization. Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division noted that being a BS-21 post, it was difficult to attract well-qualified individuals. It was suggested that the position be re-advertised after revising the pay package commensurate with the market.

After a discussion on the summary submitted by the Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, the cabinet directed that the position be re-advertised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Ishrat Hussain EOBI Chairman EOBI EOBI Scheme Azhar Hameed

Ministry asked to hire EOBI chairman on market-based package

WhatsApp blocks 2m Indian users over messaging violations

S Africa’s president says he won’t allow ‘anarchy and mayhem’

Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll passes 120

Samsung mobile phone: Lucky Cement to set up assembly plant

PM Imran assures Chinese premier of thorough investigation into Dasu incident

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and US create platform for regional cooperation

Lucky Motor announces agreement for production of Samsung-branded mobile devices in Pakistan

Joint Cooperation Committee meeting on CPEC postponed

Pakistan is at risk from Covid's Delta variant, warns Asad Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters