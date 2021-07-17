ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 17 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited                12-07-2021   19-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Limited #                       12-07-2021   19-07-2021                                  19-07-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                       12-07-2021   19-07-2021                                  19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                         13-07-2021   19-07-2021     50% (ii)     09-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited#                13-07-2021   19-07-2021                                  19-07-2021
SME Leasing Limited #           17-07-2021   26-07-2021                                  26-07-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd #     19-07-2021   26-07-2021                                  26-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited #                       21-07-2021   27-07-2021                                  27-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Limited #                 23-07-2021   27-07-2021                                  27-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited          20-07-2021   28-07-2021     NIL                          28-07-2021
Fauji Foods Limited #           22-07-2021   28-07-2021                                  28-07-2021
(UBLTFC5) United
Bank Limited                    16-07-2021   29-07-2021
Macter International Limited    20-07-2021   29-07-2021     17.03% R**   16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited          22-07-2021   29-07-2021     NIL                          29-07-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited #    23-07-2021   29-07-2021                                  29-07-2021
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited                         28-07-2021   29-07-2021     40% (F)      26-07-2021      29-07-2021
786 Investments Limited #       23-07-2021   30-07-2021                                  30-07-2021
Worldcall Telecom Limited       24-07-2021   31-07-2021     NIL                          31-07-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                30-07-2021   31-07-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited     27-07-2021   03-08-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited                         27-07-2021   03-08-2021     NIL                          03-08-2021
United Bank Limited #           30-07-2021   06-08-2021                                  06-08-2021
Image Pakistan Limited          02-08-2021   09-08-2021     75% R*       29-07-2021
Sui Southern Gas
Company Limited                 04-08-2021   10-08-2021     NIL                          10-08-2021
Next Capital Limited ##         05-08-2021   11-08-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings BYCO PETROLEUM PAKISTAN LTD Mari Petroleum Company Limited

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

