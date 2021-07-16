Markets
Turkish lira strongest in a month as rate-cut concerns ease
- The lira gained 0.6% to 8.5 against the dollar, continuing a recovery from a record low of 8.88 in early June. It has strengthened the last five straight days.
16 Jul 2021
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira strengthened to its firmest level in a month on Friday, boosted by fading concerns of an imminent interest rate cut as well as broader optimism over emerging market currencies.
The lira gained 0.6% to 8.5 against the dollar, continuing a recovery from a record low of 8.88 in early June. It has strengthened the last five straight days.
Turkey's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 19% on Wednesday and said inflation could be volatile through the summer, but it gave no clear indication that expected easing was imminent.
