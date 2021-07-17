Time to capitalise on Gulberg's high-rise projects

In metropolitan cities, where ground space has become a constraint and the population is growing at a rapid pace, high-rise projects are quickly becoming the new normal.

The scarcity of land, paired with restrictions on horizontal expansion and the ever-growing need for more living spaces, have led builders and developers to set their sights upwards. As a result, there has been a paradigm shift in the real estate investment trends across the country.

The bustling metropolis of Lahore is no different.

The high-rise development boom has dramatically transformed the urban landscape of Lahore in recent years. Contemporary residential and commercial towers now dominate the picturesque skyline of the city, where living in detached homes was once considered a sign of prestige. While some neighbourhoods have been slow to adapt to these modern changes, areas such as Gulberg have quickly become the epicentre of high-rise developments in Lahore.

Gulberg — The Hub of High-Rise Projects in Lahore

Initially planned as an affluent suburban locale featuring gorgeous green spaces and modern facilities for the city’s denizens, Gulberg has grown by leaps and bounds to become the most distinguished business district in Lahore comprising highly sought-after residential and commercial properties, corporate offices, shopping malls, restaurants, sports complexes, and more.

The economic importance of Gulberg is the main factor behind its exponential growth and infrastructure development. Today, this neighbourhood features some of the most prominent high-rise projects in the city.

All major roads and boulevards in Gulberg are also being widened or turned into signal-free corridors to ensure a seamless flow of traffic and prevent congestion. Moreover, the single and double-storey structures in the remote streets and residential compounds are being razed to make room for the construction of more vertical complexes.

Since real estate developers have their eyes set on Gulberg as the hub of vertical developments in Lahore, the high-rise projects launched by reliable builders in the neighbourhood always receive an overwhelming response from genuine buyers and investors alike.

This is one of the main reasons why Zameen Developments chose Gulberg for its Zameen Quadrangle.

Redefining contemporary architecture and setting new benchmarks for high-rise constructions in Lahore, Zameen Quadrangle is an apartment complex that promises to provide its future dwellers with a comfortable lifestyle.

An Insight into Real Estate Market of Gulberg, Lahore

Buying property in Gulberg has always been a popular option among investors looking to reap maximum profits and earn high capital gains in the short to medium terms.

It is worth mentioning that the value of real estate in Gulberg rose despite the fact that the concerned authorities made little to no effort for resolving the issues of the real estate industry. However, with the announcement of the government’s relief package for the construction industry and amendments to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) bylaws with the intent to promote vertical developments, industry experts predict that the value of commercial and residential units in Gulberg will rise by at least 60% over the next two years.

The residential and commercial properties in Gulberg also boast a high rental yield compared to other neighbourhoods in the city. Hence, Zameen Quadrangle is also expected to generate a rental yield of 7% per annum.

Furthermore, the overall increase in the demand and price of apartments in Lahore recorded during the last three years is also worth mentioning. Between 2018 and 2020, this demand grew by 127%, while the average per square feet price of an apartment unit increased by 50%.

Zameen Quadrangle is the ‘New Shape of Your Home’

Promising an upscale and community-centric lifestyle in the heart of Lahore, Zameen Quadrangle has been designed to capitalise on the tranquillity of minimalist trends. The sleek lines and geometrical accents combined with modular floor plans make its architectural design one of the most sophisticated high-rise projects in Lahore.

Located on Zafar Ali Road in Gulberg V, the structure of Zameen Quadrangle comprises ground plus 11 floors with two basements. The high-end development also has an impressive inventory featuring 1-bed, 2-bed, and 3-bed apartments, along with exclusive penthouses. Each of these residential units has been designed to offer panoramic views of Lahore, regardless of its orientation.

The design of Zameen Quadrangle is modelled around a central courtyard with varying heights that allow each apartment to get the view of the neighbourhood. The subsequent rooftops created by the height variances are integral to the community-centric ethos — offering facilities such as BBQ area, yoga and fitness area, outdoor cinema, and kids play area. All these are in addition to the mini cinema, swimming pool, gymnasium, café, and spa already housed on the ground floor.

Since it is an FBR-registered project, an income source declaration is not required to invest in Zameen Quadrangle. The unique apartment building complements the magnificent stature of Gulberg within Lahore’s corporate, commercial, and vertical residential landscape.