ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
ASC 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
FFL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
FNEL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
GGGL 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.14%)
GGL 48.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
JSCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 169.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.68%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.65%)
PAEL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
POWER 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.97%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
SNGP 49.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.88%)
TELE 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
TRG 170.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.43%)
UNITY 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.54%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
BR100 5,220 Increased By ▲ 17.63 (0.34%)
BR30 26,950 Increased By ▲ 88.66 (0.33%)
KSE100 47,840 Increased By ▲ 211.79 (0.44%)
KSE30 19,217 Increased By ▲ 98.17 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

  • Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar
  • He was part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis
Reuters Updated 16 Jul 2021
Image source: Twitter
Image source: Twitter

SPIN BOLDAK: Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters.

Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region," Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

"Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time."

Siddiqui told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday while reporting on the clash. He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

Siddiqui had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again, the Afghan commander said.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official, who asked not to be identified before Afghanistan's Defence Ministry made a statement.

Siddiqui was part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

A Reuters photographer since 2010, Siddiqui's work spanned covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees crisis, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes.

Chaman border Pak Afghan border Spin Boldak Danish Siddiqui

Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

Pakistan is at risk from Covid's Delta variant, warns Umar

Joint Cooperation Committee meeting on CPEC postponed

FO rejects Vice President Saleh’s allegation of providing air support to Afghan Taliban

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

ECC has approved financial setoff mechanism for govt-owned IPPs: Hammad Azhar

Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate jumps to 6.1% as situation worsens

It is unfair to blame Pakistan for crisis in Afghanistan, says PM

Pakistan, Russia sign Heads of Terms for $2.5bn PSGP project

Two-day moot on Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad from July 18

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters