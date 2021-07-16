ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
FCCL 22.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
FFL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.81%)
GGL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
NETSOL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.48%)
PACE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
PTC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
SNGP 49.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.17%)
TELE 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
TRG 171.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.64%)
UNITY 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
WTL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.7%)
BR100 5,219 Increased By ▲ 16.46 (0.32%)
BR30 27,020 Increased By ▲ 158.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 47,756 Increased By ▲ 127.24 (0.27%)
KSE30 19,176 Increased By ▲ 56.86 (0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron to host new international conference on Lebanon Aug 4

  • The French leader had in August 2020 hosted a first aid conference in the wake of the deadly August 4 Beirut port explosion
AFP Updated 16 Jul 2021

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will host a new international conference on Lebanon next month on the first anniversary of the Beirut port explosion, after premier designate Saad Hariri gave up trying to form a government, the foreign ministry announced Friday.

Macron will organise the conference on August 4 with the help of the United Nations, "to respond to the needs of the Lebanese whose situation is deteriorating every day," it said in a statement.

The French leader had in August 2020 hosted a first aid conference in the wake of the deadly August 4 Beirut port explosion that shattered the Lebanese capital, rallying some 250 million euros in pledges.

Lebanon’s PM designate Hariri says won’t form govt

But France and Macron have repeatedly expressed exasperation over the failure of Lebanon's leaders to end a political and economic crisis that dates back to well before the explosion.

The foreign ministry said Hariri's failure to form a government "confirms the political deadlock which Lebanese leaders have deliberately continued for months, even as Lebanon sinks into unprecedented economic and social crisis."

It said there was now an "absolute urgency" to remove this "deliberate and unacceptable obstacle" and allow the formation of a government in Lebanon and the rapid appointment of a prime minister.

Hariri said Thursday he was unable to form a government after a meeting with President Michel Aoun over his draft cabinet lineup.

Hariri had been nominated prime minister designate in October 2020 following the devastating explosion at Beirut port in August caused by unsafely stored fertiliser and which killed more than 200 people.

Emmanuel Macron Saad Hariri international conference Beirut port explosion

Macron to host new international conference on Lebanon Aug 4

Joint Cooperation Committee meeting on CPEC postponed

FO rejects Vice President Saleh’s allegation of providing air support to Afghan Taliban

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Pakistan, Russia sign Heads of Terms for $2.5bn PSGP project

Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark

It is unfair to blame Pakistan for crisis in Afghanistan, says PM

Two-day moot on Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad from July 18

Independent power producers: CCoE approves Power Division's summary

Pak-Uzbek ties make big leap forward

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters