ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
FFL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
GGGL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.69%)
GGL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
NETSOL 171.39 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (1.72%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
PAEL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PRL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.7%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.29 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.94%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 171.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.47%)
UNITY 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
BR100 5,211 Increased By ▲ 8.62 (0.17%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By ▲ 120.24 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,692 Increased By ▲ 63.62 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By ▲ 26.01 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Oil heads for biggest weekly drop since March as supply worries mount

  • Brent crude for September was down 2 cents at $73.45 a barrel by 0338 GMT and is heading for a 3% fall this week after two days of heavy declines.
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Oil prices changed little on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly drop since March after supply concerns spooked investors, with OPEC likely to add more barrels amid expectations that demand is returning as more countries recover from the pandemic.

Brent crude for September was down 2 cents at $73.45 a barrel by 0338 GMT and is heading for a 3% fall this week after two days of heavy declines.

U.S. crude for August fell 1 cent to $71.64 a barrel, and is on track for a decline of about 4% this week.

Discussions on supply policy within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, a group called OPEC+, ended without agreement this month after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) objected to extending the output policy beyond April 2022.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached a compromise this week, paving the way for OPEC+ to finalise an agreement that would allow more supply into the market.

"All signs indicate that OPEC+ is heading for a potential compromise agreement that will allow the UAE to secure a baseline adjustment, but other producers will undoubtedly seek similar treatment and potentially prolong the deliberations heading into the August ministerial meeting," RBC Capital analysts said in a note.

Oil prices sink again, as investors look out for more supply

OPEC said on Thursday it expects world oil demand to increase next year to around levels seen before the pandemic, about 100 million barrels per day (bpd), led by demand growth in the U.S., China and India.

OPEC output in June increased by 590,000 bpd to 26.03 million bpd, the report showed.

"Output should rise further in July on the back of larger quotas, and we expect high prices to incentivise more production from the group even without a formal agreement to do so," Capital Economics said in a note.

A large decline in crude stockpiles in the United States has done little to support prices as a rise in gasoline inventories in a week that included the Fourth of July holiday, when driving usually surges, raised fresh demand concerns.

