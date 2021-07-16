ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
FFL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
GGGL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.69%)
GGL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
NETSOL 171.39 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (1.72%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
PAEL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PRL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.7%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.29 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.94%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 171.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.47%)
UNITY 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
BR100 5,211 Increased By ▲ 8.62 (0.17%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By ▲ 120.24 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,692 Increased By ▲ 63.62 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By ▲ 26.01 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold on track for fourth weekly gain on dovish Fed rhetoric

  • Spot gold up more than 1% for the week
  • Platinum up 2.8% on the week
  • Palladium prices should trade lower into 2022
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

Gold prices were headed on Friday for a fourth straight weekly gain after the US Federal Reserve allayed investor fears of a faster tightening of monetary policy, though the safe-haven metal was subdued by pressure from a firmer dollar.

Spot gold was flat at $1,827.00 per ounce, as of 0351 GMT, having hit a peak since June 16 at $1,833.65 on Thursday. Bullion gained 1.1% so far for the week.

US gold futures were flat at $1,828.80.

"This stronger dollar narrative that we're starting to see in the markets is going to limit the upside in gold," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

However, gold is finding support from lower real rates and the fact that some elements of the market think the Fed is not really going to push the envelope for rate hikes, Innes added.

Spot gold may rise to $1,813

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, also considered a hedge against inflation that could result from widespread stimulus measures.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell faced sharp questions about inflation and banking regulation in a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, and repeated his pledge of "powerful support" to complete the US economic recovery.

Making gold expensive for holders of other currency, the dollar was headed for its best weekly gain in almost a month.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.4% to $2,740.28 per ounce, but was on track for its first weekly decline in four.

"We believe palladium has likely peaked this year and should trade lower into 2022," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note, adding palladium auto-catalyst demand might take a hit as result of substitution from palladium to platinum.

Platinum eased 0.3% to $1,134.54 per ounce, but was up 2.8% for the week.

Gold

Gold on track for fourth weekly gain on dovish Fed rhetoric

FO rejects Vice President Saleh’s allegation of providing air support to Afghan Taliban

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Pakistan, Russia sign Heads of Terms for $2.5bn PSGP project

Two-day moot on Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad from July 18

Independent power producers: CCoE approves Power Division's summary

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones

Petrol price hiked by Rs5.40/litre

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters