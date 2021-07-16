ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mega money-laundering case against Zardari, Talpur: Non-bailable arrest warrants for two accused issued

Fazal Sher 16 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts cases, on Thursday, issued non-bailable arrests warrants for two accused of mega money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and others.

Accountability Court judge-II, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused, Muhammad Umair and Arif Khan for not appearing before it.

At the start of hearing, the court marked attendance of all the accused but when called the name of Umair and Arif, neither they nor their counsel were present in the court.

The court took a short break and asked the counsel of the other accused to contact lawyers of Umair and Arif, and asked them to appear before the court.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the two accused, when it was informed that they were unable to be contacted.

The associates of Zardari, Talpur, and other accused filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption for their clients, which the court approved.

The court did not record statement of prosecution witness due to absence of two accused Umair and Arif, and adjourned hearing of the case till July 29. The NAB had nominated Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majid, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Taha Raza, Arif Khan, Muhammad Umair, Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, Azam Wazir Khan, Nimr Majid, Mustafa Z Majid, Ali Kemal Malik, M Younas Kudwavi, Zain Malik, Haji Haroon, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younus, Pir Darvesh Khan, Imran Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bilal Shaikh, in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the mega money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the same court completed recording statement of prosecution witness, vice president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Nabeel Zahoor in the Park Lane case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

During the hearing, the witness, Zahoor produced various documents including a copy of memorandum dated December 18, 2014 of the NBP, attested copy of management accounts of M/s Parthenon (Private) Limited, original letter of the Summit Bank regarding documents for deferment, attested copy of letter of March 26, 2014 of Summit Bank addressed to Parthenon (Private) Limited, a copy of letter dated April 11, 2014 of Parthenon (Private) Limited regarding settlement of first principle instalment and mark-up, attested copy of letter of Summit Bank, of M/s Parthenon Company regarding sale of shops, attested copy of letter of Summit Bank addressed to M/s Parthenon (Private) Limited.

The court adjourned hearing of the Park Lane case till July 28, after completion of recording of the statement of the witness.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the Park Lane case included, Asif Ali Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate (Private) Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majid shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, UzairNaeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south-an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal general manager (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Zardari Fake Bank Accounts Mega money laundering case Talpur

Mega money-laundering case against Zardari, Talpur: Non-bailable arrest warrants for two accused issued

Petrol price hiked by Rs5.40/litre

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Heads of Terms of PSGP project signed

Two-day moot on Afghanistan in Islamabad from 18th

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Independent power producers: CCoE approves PD’s summary

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2021’ award by Euromoney

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Bank holidays

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.