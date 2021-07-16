ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Series against England: Hafeez hopes to show good performance

Muhammad Saleem 16 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Terming the T20I series starting from Friday against England as crucial for Pakistan, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has expressed optimism of showing good performance in the series saying good performance against a top ranked side will give players and team management great confidence going into the mega event.

“I am happy to be back in England again as I have great memories of playing in this country. The T20I series against England will be a treat to watch for the fans and good display of skills and talent is expected from both sides,” Hafeez said in an interview.

Hafeez said, “The series is crucial for us as it will help us understand where we are placed as a team for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. As a senior player, I feel it is my duty to transfer my experience and knowledge to young players in the team which I have gained over the years. I want to leave a legacy, so when these young players become senior they too help the new ones of that time as I helped them.”

Pakistan is currently on fourth spot in the ICC rankings with 261 points while England is at the top with 278 points.

Hafeez (40) now features for Pakistan in T20 format only. He has played no less than 106 T20Is, scoring 2388 runs at 27.13 with 14 half-centuries. He has some fond memories of playing in England. His and Pakistan’s first T20I was against England, which Pakistan won by five wickets at Bristol on 28th August 2006.

Hafeez had an instrumental role in helping Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory as he played a crucial innings in the final against India at the Oval, London. His quick fire unbeaten 57 off 37, which included four fours and three sixes helped Pakistan to their match winning 338-run total.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

T20I Mohammad Hafeez Hafeez series against England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Series against England: Hafeez hopes to show good performance

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Heads of Terms of PSGP project signed

Two-day moot on Afghanistan in Islamabad from 18th

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Independent power producers: CCoE approves PD’s summary

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2021’ award by Euromoney

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Bank holidays

Availability of essential food items discussed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.