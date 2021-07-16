ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fair recruitment of judges: NA panel seeks advice from PBC, MoL

Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel on Thursday invited recommendations from the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Ministry of Law (MoL) for a fair and competition-based process of recruitment of judges in the country’s courts.

The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice, held here at the Parliament House, was chaired by is chairman Riaz Fatyana and debated a number of bills on the agenda, mostly related to the bar councils.

The committee considered the bills including The Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 5) moved by Nafisa Shah, The Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 moved by Sher Akbar Khan, and The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 5 and schedule) moved by Mohsin Dawar.

After detail deliberations, the Committee referred the matter to the PBC with recommendations to finally devise the proper formula after consultation with the entire bar councils for enhancement of seats of bar councils.

The committee observed that the proposal for enhancement should contain renationalized formula for enhancement and that the recommendations of the PBC should be sent to the committee within 60 days.

The Committee also unanimously approved the incorporation of the new section in the given Act, about streamlining the elections for all bar associations.

The Committee did not consider a bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 11 and 25A) moved by Amjad Ali Khan, due to absence of the mover and consequently, deferred the bill for further discussion in its next meeting.

The committee also considered The High Courts (Establishment) (Amendment) Bill, moved by Mohsin Dawar, and referred the same to the Law and Justice Commission with recommendation that it will provide a comprehensive formula for enhancement of number of judges in all provinces, based on a rationalised formula by keeping in view the number of pending cases.

The committee observed that recommendations of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan shall reach the committee within one month.

It also recommended that the Ministry of Law and Justice shall provide details about the total number of posts of judges in high courts and Supreme Court along with pending cases before each court within 30 days.

The committee considered another bill, The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 2, 6, and 9A), moved by Uzma Riaz, and deferred the same with recommendation that, secretary Ministry of Law and Justice shall arrange a meeting of the mover with Minister for Law and Justice for discussion on the bill.

The panel also considered, The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021, moved by Riaz Fatyana and after detailed deliberations, the committee unanimously, recommended that the bill as amended by the committee may be passed by the National Assembly.

After a detailed discussion on judicial reforms, the committee recommended that the PBC vice chairman and ministry shall provide proposals to the panel in writing for the fair and competition-based process of recruitment of judges of the country’s courts.

Those who attended the meeting included Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Nafeesa Shah, Aliya Kamran, Mohsin Dawar, Sher Akbar Khan, Lal Chand, Mohammad Farooq Azam Malik, Kishwar Zehra, Mohammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Malik Mohammad Ehsan UllahTiwana, Shunila Ruth, UzmaRiaz, besides senior officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice, representatives of the Ministry of Human Rights, the PBC and the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Bar Council PBC NA panel Ministry of Law judges Fair recruitment MoL

Fair recruitment of judges: NA panel seeks advice from PBC, MoL

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Heads of Terms of PSGP project signed

Two-day moot on Afghanistan in Islamabad from 18th

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Independent power producers: CCoE approves PD’s summary

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2021’ award by Euromoney

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Bank holidays

Availability of essential food items discussed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.