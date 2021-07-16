Markets
New York cotton
16 Jul 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct'21 90.43 90.73 89.84 89.84 08:56 89.84 -0.73 37 90.57
Jul 15
Dec'21 89.71 89.95 88.94 89.05 13:19 89.05 -0.76 13951 89.81
Jul 15
Mar'22 89.08 89.33 88.48 88.60 13:19 88.60 -0.58 2330 89.18
Jul 15
=================================================================================
