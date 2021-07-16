ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Oct'21    90.43   90.73   89.84   89.84   08:56    89.84   -0.73      37    90.57
                                         Jul 15
Dec'21    89.71   89.95   88.94   89.05   13:19    89.05   -0.76   13951    89.81
                                         Jul 15
Mar'22    89.08   89.33   88.48   88.60   13:19    88.60   -0.58    2330    89.18
                                         Jul 15
=================================================================================
cotton market cotton crop New York cotton Cotton spot Cotton rate

New York cotton

