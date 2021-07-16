ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Drugmakers, oil majors drag FTSE lower; Avast surges

Reuters 16 Jul 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 marked its worst day in a week on Thursday dragged down by pharmaceutical and energy stocks, while UK-based cybersecurity firm Avast jumped to the top of the index amid merger talks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 1.1% lower, weighed by drugmakers which fell 2.9%, with AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline among the worst performers.

Avast Plc jumped 18.1% and was the top gainer on the FTSE 100 after revealing it was in advanced talks over a merger with peer NortonLifeLock Inc.

The FTSE 100 has gained 8.5% so far this year helped by record low interest rates, but a rise in inflationary pressures coupled with risks arising from a jump in local coronavirus infections have slowed the rise of the blue-chip index, leading it to underperform its wider European peers.

Energy sector dropped 2.5%, with oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP down 2.4% and 2.9%, respectively.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 1.0% as fears over rising inflation and a jump in virus cases affected the more domestically focused stocks.

Among stocks, the world’s largest credit data company Experian was the top boost to the FTSE 100, up 2.8%, after it raised its annual outlook and posted a 31% jump in its first-quarter revenue.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would assess inflation data for things that could be temporary before taking a call on raising rates, while a roaring jobs market in June also showed growing inflation pressures from rising wages.

“There are a couple of central banks including the Bank of England where the narrative has shifted with noises starting around ending the measures. They are slowly prepping the markets before dropping the support as inflation figures are out of control,” said Keith Temperton, equity sales trader at Forte Securities.

AstraZeneca FTSE 100 FTSE GlaxoSmithKline FTSE index

Drugmakers, oil majors drag FTSE lower; Avast surges

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Heads of Terms of PSGP project signed

Two-day moot on Afghanistan in Islamabad from 18th

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Independent power producers: CCoE approves PD’s summary

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2021’ award by Euromoney

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Bank holidays

Availability of essential food items discussed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.