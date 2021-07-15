ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Dollar recovers ground as jobless claims data helps

  • Dollar Index up 0.1%.
  • US weekly jobless claims fall as expected.
Reuters 15 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: The US dollar edged higher on Thursday, recovering some of the ground lost in the prior session after the head of the Federal Reserve told Congress he saw no need to rush the shift towards tighter post-pandemic monetary policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.1% higher at 92.504. The index fell as low as 92.272 earlier in the session.

The index has climbed in recent weeks as investors got more sanguine about the outlook for the greenback, driven by an increasingly upbeat assessment of the US economy by the Federal Reserve, which has brought forward the time frame on when it will next raise rates.

US yields, dollar buoy gold ahead of Powell's testimony

On Wednesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell said he is confident recent price hikes are associated with the country's post-pandemic reopening and will fade, and that the Fed should stay focused on getting as many people back to work as possible.

"There are, off course, differing voices on the FOMC but the Chairman's position seems quite clear; the taper discussion and decision will not occur until late this year," Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

Chair Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee Thursday in a hearing where he is likely to be grilled again about higher than expected inflation, this time by lawmakers key to vetting his possible renomination.

Copper boosted by hopes for China stimulus as GDP disappoints

The greenback found some support Thursday, after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as the labor market steadily gains traction.

Sterling was about flat against the dollar after Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said the central bank could decide to halt its bond-buying programme early due to an unexpectedly sharp rise in inflation.

The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday - hurt by weakness in oil prices and an ADP report that showed Canada lost 294,200 jobs in June, mainly on a plunge in service sector jobs in industries hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions.

US economy Dollar USA GDP USA forex market

Dollar recovers ground as jobless claims data helps

