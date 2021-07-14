Gold prices up by Rs50 to Rs108,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs50 and traded at Rs108,900 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs108,850 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs43 to Rs93,364 from Rs93,321 whereas the ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs85,583.

The price of gold in international market increased by $9 and was traded at $1,817 against its sale at $1,808.