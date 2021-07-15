ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 20.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
ASL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.93%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
FFL 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.68%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.57%)
GGL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.53%)
JSCL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.93%)
KAPCO 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.32%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 46.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.88%)
PACE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.13%)
PAEL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.11%)
PIBTL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.17%)
TELE 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.1%)
TRG 170.51 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.1%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.4%)
WTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,210 Increased By ▲ 40.91 (0.79%)
BR30 26,915 Increased By ▲ 341.28 (1.28%)
KSE100 47,713 Increased By ▲ 221.66 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,164 Increased By ▲ 118.48 (0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release

  • Nader Nadery, Afghan government negotiator, says insurgents have also demanded the removal of Taliban's leaders from a United Nations blacklist
AFP 15 Jul 2021

KABUL: An Afghan government negotiator on Thursday said the Taliban had offered a three-month ceasefire in exchange for the release of 7,000 insurgent prisoners, as the Taliban continues a sweeping offensive across the country.

"It is a big demand," Nader Nadery said, adding that the insurgents have also demanded the removal of the Taliban's leaders from a United Nations blacklist.

The announcement came as Pakistan guards used tear gas Thursday to disperse hundreds of people who tried to breach a border crossing into Afghanistan, officials said.

The frontier was closed a day earlier by Pakistan after the Taliban seized the Afghan side in Spin Boldak district, continuing sweeping gains made by the Taliban since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

No smoking, no shaving as Afghan Taliban issue 'first orders'

"An unruly mob of about 400 people tried to cross the gate forcefully. They threw stones, which forced us to use tear gas," said a security official at the southwest Chaman border on the Pakistan side, who asked not to be named.

He said around 1,500 people had gathered at the border, waiting to cross since Wednesday.

"We had to baton charge because people were getting unruly," said a second border official, who also did not want to be named.

Jumadad Khan, a senior government official in Chaman, said the situation was now "under control".

An Afghan Taliban source told AFP that hundreds of people had also gathered on the Afghan side, hoping to get into Pakistan.

"We are talking to Pakistani authorities. A formal meeting to open the border is scheduled for today, and hopefully, it will open in a day or two," he said.

