CPEC to open new avenues of prosperity in region: Swati

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will open new avenues of progress and prosperity in the region.

During meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, he said the economic corridor project would also create vast employment and investment opportunities in the country.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues related to the CPEC and Main Line-1 (ML-1) project from Karachi to Peshawar.

The minister appreciated the services rendered by the Chinese ambassador and said the bilateral relations between both countries are a sign of lasting friendship and brotherhood. They agreed to start the ML-1 project as soon as possible.

The ambassador said that ML-1 project will take the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to new heights and would showcase the depth of the deep-rooted bond between the two countries.

Azam Swati said the ML-1 project is of utmost importance to Pakistan Railways and the national economy and with the Chinese partnership, this project would change the rail map in Pakistan.

“We are grateful to the Chinese government, especially to President of China for all possible assistance to Pakistan for this project,” the minister added.

He said the ML-1 project would be implemented in all four provinces from Peshawar to Karachi.