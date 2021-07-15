ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US drug overdose deaths surged to record 93,000

AFP 15 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: US deaths from drug overdoses surged to a record 93,000 during 2020, driven largely by rising opioid use during the pandemic, official data showed Wednesday.

A provisional count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Vital Statistics System showed 93,331 deaths for the 12 months ending December 2020, an all-time high, and up 29.4 percent on the year before.

Opioids, primarily illicitly manufactured fentanyl, were responsible for 69,710 of the deaths — a trend in keeping with the last several years.

Deaths involving psychostimulants with abuse potential, such as methamphetamine, were also up. Deaths rose across nearly all states, with the biggest spikes seen in Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia and California. The Covid-19 pandemic led to many increased stressors including financial hardship, social isolation and the disruption of school and health care, according to a recent report by the Well Being Trust. More than 500,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses — both prescription and non-prescription — since 1999.

COVID19 drug overdoses Covid pandemic US deaths

US drug overdose deaths surged to record 93,000

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.