Migrant deaths nearly doubled in first half of 2021: IOM

GENEVA: The number of people who have died trying to cross the Mediterranean nearly doubled in the first half of 2021, the International Organization for Migration said Wednesday.

At least 1,146 people died attempting to reach Europe by sea in the first six months of 2021, the IOM said in a statement.

It said 513 migrants are known to have drowned in the same period last year, compared with 674 in the first six months of 2019.

“Civilian search and rescue organisations continued to face significant obstacles to their operations, with the majority of their boats blocked at European ports due to administrative seizures and ongoing criminal and administrative proceedings against crew members,” the statement said. The agency also noted that the increased deaths come as interceptions of migrant boats launched from Libya are on the rise.

Those who have been returned to Libya are subjected to arbitrary detention, extortion, disappearances, and torture, the IOM said.

It also warned that figures for migrants braving the western Mediterranean route may be severely under-estimated.