Spain reports 26,390 coronavirus cases on Wednesday
14 Jul 2021
MADRID: Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose by 26,390 on Wednesday, after an increase of nearly 44,000 the previous day, driven by a surge of infections among unvaccinated young people, health ministry data showed.
The nationwide 14-day infection rate reached nearly 470 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, up from 437 cases a day earlier. Among 20 to 29-year-olds, that figure was 1,509 per 100,000.
Spain's COVID-19 cases jump as youth infection surges
Although infection numbers have been rising steadily, daily deaths remain low. The country reported 10 new fatalities on Wednesday after 13 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll total to 81,043.
