ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain's COVID-19 cases jump as youth infection surges

  • Monday's update brought the total tally of coronavirus cases to 3,866,475 and the death toll rose by 23 to 80,934.
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

MADRID: Coronavirus infections in Spain have risen by 32,607 since Friday, official data showed on Monday, 85pc more than the previous weekend's increase as the Delta variant drives a surge among unvaccinated young people.

While the nationwide 14-day infection rate reached 204 cases per 100,000 people on Monday, up from 95 cases a week ago, that figure climbed to 640 cases among 20-29 year olds, the data showed.

Other European countries, such as France and Portugal, have opened up vaccination to all adults, but Spain has been working through age groups, meaning that most young people have yet to be inoculated.

Some 89pc of Spaniards over 40 have received at least one dose, compared with 14pc of 20-29 year olds.

"Right now we are in a delicate situation in terms of transmission, but at least it is not being reflected in terms of severe cases," Health Emergency Coordinator Fernando Simon told a news conference.

Hospital admissions have so far been largely unaffected and national intensive care occupancy stands at less than 7pc.

Before infections began ticking up in mid-June, contagion had fallen steadily since April, prompting the government to lift a requirement to wear masks outdoors and ease other restrictions.

But as authorities scramble to curb fresh outbreaks, several regions, including Catalonia and Cantabria, are considering reimposing restrictions on nightlife and social events.

Monday's update brought the total tally of coronavirus cases to 3,866,475 and the death toll rose by 23 to 80,934.

coronavirus cases coronavirus infections Fernando Simon Delta variant unvaccinated young people

Spain's COVID-19 cases jump as youth infection surges

Pakistan's exports to US cross $5b, highest ever, says Dawood

No visit of Russian president to Pakistan has been scheduled: FO

Pakistan begins repatriating residents stranded in Afghanistan

Zardari seeks pre-arrest bail in New York apartment case

Harsh restrictions could be imposed if SOPs not followed: NCOC

OPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash

More than 1,000 Afghan troops flee into Tajikistan

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Power Division to retain some 'inefficient' power plants

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters