Beijing asks Pakistan to investigate bus blast that killed Chinese nationals
- Beijing condemned the blast, expressed condolences and asked Pakistan to protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects, foreign ministry.
14 Jul 2021
BEIJING: China has asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate a bus blast that killed at least 10 people, including Chinese nationals, on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said.
Beijing condemned the blast, expressed condolences and asked Pakistan to protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.
Bus blast near Dasu project kills at least 10, including 6 Chinese
At least 10 people, including at least six Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers, were martyred in a blast targeting a bus in a remote region of northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters.
