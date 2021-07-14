ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
PBC suspends practicing licence of Hassan Niazi

Recorder Report 14 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) on Tuesday suspended the practicing licence of Hassaan Khan Niazi, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on a complaint of Ayaz Butt the counsel of a widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti. Hassan Khan Niazi is the counsel of Wishah Abubakar former wife of Shahzawar Bugti.

PBC vice-chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan issued a notice to Hassan Niazi for July 17 and said the complaint needs consideration.

"Keeping in view of serious allegations levelled against the respondent, the license to practice as advocate of Hassaan Khan Niazi is hereby suspended meanwhile and the matter is referred to executive committee of the bar, said the order issued.

Islampura police had lodged the case on the complaint of Shahzadi Nargis who accused advocate Niazi of attacking her when she appeared before a sessions court to secure bail in a case of cyber crime registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The agency had lodged a case against Nargis on a complaint of her former daughter in-law namely Wishah Abubakar for sharing her objectionable pictures and videos on social media. She also accused her former husband Shahzawar Bugti of subjecting her to physical torture and extending life threats to her.

In his complaint to the PBC, Ayaz Butt advocate, narrated the same allegations mentioned in the FIR already lodged by his client.

Ends/ July 13, 2021

In the FIR, Nargis alleged that Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer and then tried to strangulate her with an intention to take her life.

