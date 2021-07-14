KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Chashma Sugar Mills Limited # 04-07-2021 14-07-2021 14-07-2021 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Limited 01-07-2021 15-07-2021 Agritech Limited # 09-07-2021 15-07-2021 15-07-2021 Hum Netwok Limited 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 NIL 16-07-2021 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited # 10-07-2021 16-07-2021 16-07-2021 Mari Petroleum Company Limited # 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021 Pakistan Petroleum Limited # 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021 (BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited# 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 50% (ii) 09-07-2021 SME Leasing Limited # 17-07-2021 26-07-2021 26-07-2021 Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd # 19-07-2021 26-07-2021 26-07-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited # 21-07-2021 27-07-2021 27-07-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited # 23-07-2021 27-07-2021 27-07-2021 Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2021 28-07-2021 NIL 28-07-2021 Fauji Foods Limited # 22-07-2021 28-07-2021 28-07-2021 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited 16-07-2021 29-07-2021 Macter International Ltd 20-07-2021 29-07-2021 17.03% R** 16-07-2021 Exide Pakistan Limited 22-07-2021 29-07-2021 NIL 29-07-2021 Nazir Cotton Mills Limited # 23-07-2021 29-07-2021 29-07-2021 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited 28-07-2021 29-07-2021 40% (F) 26-07-2021 29-07-2021 786 Investments Limited # 23-07-2021 30-07-2021 30-07-2021 Worldcall Telecom Limited 24-07-2021 31-07-2021 31-07-2021 (KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 27-07-2021 03-08-2021 Mian Textile Industries Ltd 27-07-2021 03-08-2021 NIL 03-08-2021 Image Pakistan Limited 02-08-2021 09-08-2021 75% R* 29-07-2021 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 04-08-2021 10-08-2021 NIL 10-08-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

