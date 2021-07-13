ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Indian shares end higher as inflation data eases policy tightening worries

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.76% higher at 15,812.35
  • The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.76% to 52,769.73
Reuters 13 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in financials, as a lower-than-expected rise in June inflation eased concerns over policy tightening by the central bank.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.76% higher at 15,812.35 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.76% to 52,769.73.

Retail inflation in the country rose less than expected in June at 6.26%, strengthening the view that the central bank could keep policy rates at current levels to support an economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian shares erase gains on fears over oil prices, dollar; inflation data eyed

While the monthly inflation print was above the upper range of the central bank's 2%-6% target, price pressures appeared to be easing, economists said.

The Nifty Bank index ended 1.34% higher, its sixth session of gains in eight. Shares of ICICI Bank firmed 2.9%, while HDFC Ltd advanced 2.7% and was among the top boosts to the index.

The Nifty finance index rose 1.48%.

The Nifty realty index was up 0.38% and the Nifty Infra index 0.54% higher. The indexes have so far this year gained 21% and 20%, respectively, as the shift to working from home fuels interest in the sectors.

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical rose 2.2%, helping the Nifty Pharma index close 0.61% higher.

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.57%, driven by gains in Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors, which gained 1.1%.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points at 6.20%, while the partially convertible rupee ended at 74.4925/5025 per dollar against its Monday close of 74.57.

Sentiment globally also got a boost from better-than-expected Chinese export data that helped global markets touch record levels.

Indian shares end higher as inflation data eases policy tightening worries

