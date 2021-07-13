35 Delta variant cases reported in Karachi

Karachi: At least 35 cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 have been reported in Karachi, the Sindh Health Department confirmed on Tuesday.

Five members of a family hailing from Karachi’s Lyari were confirmed to have been diagnosed with the Delta variant, ARY quoted Secretary Health Sindh Qasim Soomro as saying. Eighteen of these cases were detected in July, while the rest were detected in June.

Meanwhile, Balochistan also reported 16 cases of the Delta variant, out of which 11 were reported from Quetta, while five were reported from Turbat, The Express Tribune reported.

Smart lockdowns, control on mobility to be used again: Dr Faisal

Last week, 15 people were diagnosed with the Delta variant in the Rawalpindi district.

On Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the surge in coronavirus cases in Pakistan is due to the impact of the Delta variant.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also shown concerns about the spread of the variant in Pakistan, urging the masses to continue the use of facemask and get themselves vaccinated.

The Delta variant or the Indian variant has been declared a 'variant of concern' at the global level by the World Health Organisation.

The organisation said that the variant spreading in India is more contagious and might possibly have some increased resistance to vaccine protections.