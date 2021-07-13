ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Autos, finance boost Indian shares as June retail inflation lower than expected

  • The Nifty Auto index was up 0.65%, helped by gains in Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors, which was up 0.8%.
Reuters 13 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Tuesday, led by gains in banking and auto stocks, as a lesser-than-expected rise in June retail inflation is expected to make the central bank keep policy rates at current levels to support the COVID-19 ravaged economy.

As of 0357 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.43% and 0.42% at 15,760.35 and 52,591.06 points, respectively.

ICICI Bank's shares rose 1.8% and HDFC Ltd gained 1.5%. The lenders were among the top boosts to the Nifty Bank index that added 0.8%.

The Nifty Auto index was up 0.65%, helped by gains in Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors, which was up 0.8%.

Asian markets extend rally as earnings season looms

Global markets helped uplift sentiment as world stocks hit record levels on Monday while investors gauged the implications of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus on economic growth.

In Mumbai trading, shares of drugmaker F D C Ltd were up 3.3% after it launched an oral suspension formulation of COVID-19 treatment favipiravir, while Sunteck Realty's shares jumped 6.4% after the firm reported a rise in first-quarter pre-sales bookings.

India's retail inflation rose less than expected in June, strengthening the view that the central bank could keep policy rates at current levels to support an economy hit hard by COVID-19.

Economists said the June inflation print was above the upper range of the central bank's 2%-6% target, but price pressures appeared to be easing.

