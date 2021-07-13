Umer, Nong discuss matters relating to CPEC JCC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar and Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China Nong Rong discussed matters relating to the 10th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is scheduled to be held on July 16.

Ambassador Nong called on Umar here in Islamabad on Monday.

Normally, the JCC meeting is held once a year.

The 9th meeting was held in 2019 but the 10th meeting could not be scheduled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The JCC is the highest decision-making forum on CPEC, which would review progress and future projects as well.

The minister and the ambassador of China discussed matters relating to the upcoming 10th JCC, Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings, and economic cooperation between the two countries. Secretary Planning and chairman CPEC Authority also participated in the meeting. The minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress and works done by Joint Working Groups (JWG) and said that the CPEC projects’ pace of implementation would be further accelerated in the weeks and months to come.

He said that the establishment and operationalisation of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is currently among the top priorities.

He said that the SEZs would enable setting up joint ventures in manufacturing that would integrate the enterprises from both sides.

The ambassador said that the JCC would provide an opportunity to give further boost to bilateral cooperation under the CPEC umbrella.

He said that the upcoming meeting would also open many new avenues of cooperation.

