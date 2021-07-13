ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Umer, Nong discuss matters relating to CPEC JCC meeting

Naveed Butt 13 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar and Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China Nong Rong discussed matters relating to the 10th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is scheduled to be held on July 16.

Ambassador Nong called on Umar here in Islamabad on Monday.

Normally, the JCC meeting is held once a year.

The 9th meeting was held in 2019 but the 10th meeting could not be scheduled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The JCC is the highest decision-making forum on CPEC, which would review progress and future projects as well.

The minister and the ambassador of China discussed matters relating to the upcoming 10th JCC, Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings, and economic cooperation between the two countries. Secretary Planning and chairman CPEC Authority also participated in the meeting. The minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress and works done by Joint Working Groups (JWG) and said that the CPEC projects’ pace of implementation would be further accelerated in the weeks and months to come.

He said that the establishment and operationalisation of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is currently among the top priorities.

He said that the SEZs would enable setting up joint ventures in manufacturing that would integrate the enterprises from both sides.

The ambassador said that the JCC would provide an opportunity to give further boost to bilateral cooperation under the CPEC umbrella.

He said that the upcoming meeting would also open many new avenues of cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar Nong Rong COVID19 CPEC Projects Covid pandemic Joint Coordination Committee

Umer, Nong discuss matters relating to CPEC JCC meeting

Reference against NAB chief: AGP seeks time to get govt instructions on maintainability

England’s black players face racial abuse after defeat

Govt monitoring Afghan situation, will not let any fallout affect Pakistan: Chaudhry

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

Smart lockdowns, control on mobility to be used again: Dr Faisal

Pakistan can support peace process, but cannot dictate to us: Afghan Taliban spokesman

Individuals hatched 'propaganda' to oust Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Senate debates CPEC Authority Amendment Bill

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters