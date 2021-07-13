Eidul Azha: Carrefour launches Qurbani Sahulat service

KARACHI: Carrefour Pakistan brings ease to customers through Qurbani Sahulat. Carrefour has announced that Qurbani Sahulat service offers customers the most convenient way to purchase meat this Eidul Azha and ensures the order arrives in the freshest possible condition.

The service is currently being offered in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Faisalabad, and is open for booking until July 17, 2021. In line with the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) guidelines ahead of Eidul Azha, and the threat of an imminent new wave of Covid-19 cases, utilisation of a sacrificial service is the best way to avoid getting exposed to unnecessary health and safety risks at cattle markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021