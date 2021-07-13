ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PDMA issues flood warning

Recorder Report 13 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood warning on Monday. According to Latest Hydro-Meteorological conditions, River Chenab at Marala is likely to attain high flood level ranging between 200,000 to 300,000 cusecs.

River Chenab at Khanki is likely to attain high flood level ranging between 200,000 to 300,000 cusecs, followed by River Chenab at Qadirabad which may attain high flood level ranging between 200,000 to 300,000 cusecs and nullahs of River Chenab are also likely to attain high flood level flows. It has advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert during the period and take precautionary measures accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDMA flood warning River Chenab

PDMA issues flood warning

