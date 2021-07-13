Anti-smuggling activities ‘Surveillance with 40 sepoys a Herculean task’

LAHORE: Director Customs Intelligence and Investigation Asad Raza Rizvi has said that surveillance of anti-smuggling activities from Jhelum to Sahiwal with a total strength of 40 sepoys is a Herculean task, as there are 150 routes to enter Punjab and it is impossible to manning all such routes with such a poor strength.

Talking to Business Recorder, he said, the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation is supposed to control smuggling activities right from Jhelum to Sahiwal, which is difficult to manage with such an acute shortage of field staff. In most of the cases, he added, only a secret tip plays pivotal role in seizing the smuggled items.

About reports that Customs sepoys are being utilized by the Customs officials at their residences for domestic work, he said that not a single Customs sepoy is being utilized for personal work of the officials right now. He said he has taken action against all such activities and all his efforts are focused on utilizing the field staff for controlling smuggling in the region.

It may be noted that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has amended laws to control smuggling by introducing tracing and tracking system. Also, it has enhanced the scope of the definition of smuggling and has empowered the Customs staff to start snap checking of retail outlets from the month of July onwards.

Director Customs said the staff of his Directorate is well aware of the scope of their responsibilities after amendments to the Customs laws, saying that all his staff is committed to comply with FBR vision to control smuggling in the province.

He has further expressed the hope that the FBR would be approached for an increase in field staff to meet with the added responsibilities with the amendment in Customs laws. He said his Directorate has recently busted an attempt to smuggle Indian cosmetic goods worth Rs322 million. Also, he said, the Directorate has achieved all its revenue targets through expeditious actions against those involved in smuggling.

