World

Hotel collapse in China leaves one dead

AFP 13 Jul 2021

BEIJING: A hotel collapsed in eastern China Monday, leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing, the local government said.

Rescuers had pulled seven survivors from the rubble of the budget Siji Kaiyuan hotel in the popular tourist city of Suzhou, according to a statement on the city government’s official social media account. The Suzhou government said it was “sparing no effort to treat the injured”, adding that authorities were investigating the cause of the disaster.

The Siji Kaiyuan opened in 2018 and had 54 guest rooms as well as a banquet hall and conference rooms, according to its listing on the travel site Ctrip.

