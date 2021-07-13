ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Minister says tourism being promoted to strengthen national economy

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that tourism sector was being...
APP 13 Jul 2021

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that tourism sector was being actively promoted to strengthen the national economy and lead the country to progress and prosperity.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with PIA flight operation from Faisalabad to Skardu at a local hotel late night on Sunday, the minister appreciated that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started direct flights from Faisalabad to Skardu which will help promote tourism in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Pakistan offers a treasure trove of gorgeous and very diverse natural beauty, adding the government has been taking steps to promote tourism. In this context, he said a new airport will be established in Gilgit.

"As there is a lot of scope for tourism in Pakistan the government is concentrating to provide conducive environment for promotion of tourism industry", he said, and added that about four million people, including

tourists from different countries, visited northern areas of Pakistan and the activity promoted hotel industry also.

Farukh Habib said that COVID-19 badly hit the global economy including tourism sector, but the situation was gradually reverting to normalcy as coronavirus spread was being controlled vigilantly through careful planning and steps. "Therefore, we should take benefit of the favorable atmosphere and bring in precious foreign exchange by promoting tourism".

He appreciated PIA for initiating flight operation for Skardu from Faisalabad and said that PIA was offering safe, convenient travel to tourists on easily affordable fare.

However, he stressed the need to promote religious tourism and said that all resources would be utilized for the promotion of tourism industry so that tourists from all over the world could flock to Pakistan to see its beautiful destinations and sites.

