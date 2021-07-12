ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Amir of Kuwait vows to expand ties with Pakistan

  • Expresses satisfaction over strong bilateral relationship
  • Accepts invitation from the president to visit Pakistan
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 12 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has vowed to expand relations with Pakistan for mutual benefit.

Responding to President Dr Arif Alvi's letter, the Kuwaiti Amir expressed satisfaction over the strong relationship between Kuwait and Pakistan. He accepted the invitation from the president to visit Pakistan.

PM for deeper Pakistan-Kuwait economic cooperation

He thanked Pakistan for appreciating Kuwait's role regarding issues of Muslim Ummah, especially Palestine.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Kuwait, rooted deep in shared faith and culture, and underscored the imperative of forging deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Kuwait restores visas for Pakistani citizens: FO

Lauding the efforts on both sides to build an enhanced partnership, he also appreciated the two countries working closely to ensure ease of travel and enhancing people-to-people linkages.

